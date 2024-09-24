StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Stock Price Up 88.5%

Shares of StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF – Get Free Report) were up 88.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 2,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 26,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

StageZero Life Sciences Stock Up 88.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.28.

About StageZero Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.