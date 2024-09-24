StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Stock Price Up 88.5%

Shares of StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF – Get Free Report) were up 88.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 2,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 26,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.28.
About StageZero Life Sciences
StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.
