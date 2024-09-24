Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Up 0.2%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.74 and last traded at $95.65. Approximately 3,023,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,865,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $107.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 15,961 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $4,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

