Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Buys 470 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,235,000 after acquiring an additional 414,605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,687,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,695,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,050,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,416,000 after buying an additional 90,330 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $193.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.01 and a 200 day moving average of $174.42.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

