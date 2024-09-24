Stelco (TSE:STLC) Trading Up 0.1%

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$66.48 and last traded at C$66.16. 238,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 254,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cormark lowered shares of Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$58.50 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.25.

Get Stelco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stelco

Stelco Price Performance

Stelco Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of C$3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

Stelco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.