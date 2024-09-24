StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.35

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.35 and last traded at $57.05, with a volume of 69434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STEP. UBS Group upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 1.28.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,994,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,635,000 after purchasing an additional 627,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in StepStone Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,749,000 after buying an additional 90,974 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,948,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,385,000 after buying an additional 46,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,185,000 after acquiring an additional 225,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 850,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,396,000 after acquiring an additional 510,283 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

