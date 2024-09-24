StockNews.com Upgrades HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) to “Hold”

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on HarborOne Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 102,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,563. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $79.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,184.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

