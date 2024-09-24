StockNews.com Upgrades Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) to “Buy”

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HY. Northland Capmk cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NYSE:HY traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $62.20. The stock had a trading volume of 56,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,540. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.22. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $84.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 4.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 287,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 65,708 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 63.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 85,906 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 149.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 90,696 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 298.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 132,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 98,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

