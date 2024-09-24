Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. UBS Group upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.28.

NYSE:DRI opened at $172.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.73%.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $65,735.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

