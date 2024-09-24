Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Trading 4.9% Higher

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18. 6,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 286% from the average session volume of 1,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.
