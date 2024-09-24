Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.91

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.91 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 11961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Swiss Re to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Swiss Re Stock Up 1.3 %
Swiss Re Company Profile
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
