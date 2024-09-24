Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.88 and last traded at $47.97. Approximately 1,526,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,046,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 52,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

