T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.09

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.09 and last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 571560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCAF. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 321,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 153,283 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,432,000. Finally, Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $934,000.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

