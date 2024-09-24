Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $156.05

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $156.05 and last traded at $156.05, with a volume of 245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.77.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $408,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,784.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,534 shares of company stock worth $4,788,590. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2,220.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rogco LP bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

