Tavis Aaron Carlson Buys 675 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tavis Aaron Carlson purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.00 per share, with a total value of C$10,125.00.

Tavis Aaron Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$290,000.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Tavis Aaron Carlson bought 100 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,492.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 841,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,155. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.81. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$11.09 and a 12 month high of C$15.99. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.01). Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.10 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.55.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

