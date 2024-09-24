Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.10

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 38112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Tavistock Investments Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.60. The company has a market cap of £11.77 million, a P/E ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

Featured Articles

