TD SYNNEX (SNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 26th. Analysts expect TD SYNNEX to post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, analysts expect TD SYNNEX to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE SNX opened at $118.58 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $133.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.
View Our Latest Analysis on SNX
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TD SYNNEX
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.