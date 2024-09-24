TD SYNNEX (SNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 26th. Analysts expect TD SYNNEX to post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, analysts expect TD SYNNEX to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SNX opened at $118.58 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $133.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,095.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,655. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

