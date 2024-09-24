Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Shares Up 8.8%

Shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) shot up 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.76. 67,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 30,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECX. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners began coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tectonic Therapeutic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Up 15.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($1.85). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tectonic Therapeutic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter valued at about $961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,233,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

