Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.23

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Teijin Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Teijin alerts:

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter. Teijin had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 1.69%.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.