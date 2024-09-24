Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.69. 190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Telefónica Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

