Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.09

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 34235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.
Telenor ASA Stock Up 0.6 %
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 11.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
Telenor ASA Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.4252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.76%.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
