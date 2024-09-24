Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.65

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 22399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.0954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 1,050.00%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

