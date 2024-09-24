Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.11 and last traded at $52.40. Approximately 571,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,222,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.75.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $165.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter worth about $1,333,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,294,000. Northwestern University acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,289,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter worth $2,301,000.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

