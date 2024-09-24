Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.88

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.88 and last traded at $53.64, with a volume of 6795247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded Tencent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59. The company has a market cap of $502.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter. Tencent had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 19.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

