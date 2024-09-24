Tern (LON:TERN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.90

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 2128315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).
Tern Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of £4.39 million, a PE ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.30.
Tern Company Profile
Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence (“AI”), Machine Learning (“ML”), Virtual/Augmented Reality (“VR/AR”) and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tern
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Tern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.