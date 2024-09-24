Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 33,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 55,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Texas Mineral Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.

About Texas Mineral Resources

(Get Free Report)

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Round Top rare earths project covering an area of 950 acres and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres located in Hudspeth County, Texas. The company was formerly known as Texas Rare Earth Resources Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.