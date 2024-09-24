Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $959.50

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $959.50 and last traded at $959.50, with a volume of 1854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $952.13.

TPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $828.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $702.14.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,123 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,014,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,454,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,920,000 after acquiring an additional 86,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 100,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,921,000 after purchasing an additional 66,663 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

