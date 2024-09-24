Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Sets New 52-Week High at $178.54

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $178.54 and last traded at $177.11, with a volume of 74489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.85.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $78,544,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

