The Bankers Investment Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 0.67 (LON:BNKR)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The Bankers Investment Trust Price Performance
LON:BNKR traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 110.80 ($1.48). 1,685,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,960. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,216.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The Bankers Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 91.50 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 118.20 ($1.58). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 112.61.
Insider Transactions at The Bankers Investment Trust
In other news, insider Richard West bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £55,000 ($73,647.56). In other The Bankers Investment Trust news, insider Richard West bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £55,000 ($73,647.56). Also, insider Hannah Philp bought 10,000 shares of The Bankers Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £11,200 ($14,997.32). Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.
The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Bankers Investment Trust
- What is a Dividend King?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.