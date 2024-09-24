The Bankers Investment Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 0.67 (LON:BNKR)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Bankers Investment Trust Price Performance

LON:BNKR traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 110.80 ($1.48). 1,685,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,960. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,216.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The Bankers Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 91.50 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 118.20 ($1.58). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 112.61.

Get The Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Bankers Investment Trust

In other news, insider Richard West bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £55,000 ($73,647.56). In other The Bankers Investment Trust news, insider Richard West bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £55,000 ($73,647.56). Also, insider Hannah Philp bought 10,000 shares of The Bankers Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £11,200 ($14,997.32). Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.