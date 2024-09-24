The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in The Cigna Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock opened at $354.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.17. The company has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

