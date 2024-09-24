The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 305.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 75.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $109.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.51. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,534.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.