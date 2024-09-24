The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.34

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.34 and last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 10499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.01.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.71 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 3.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Pennant Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.