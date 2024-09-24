The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 84.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $381.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $382.83. The firm has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.68.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

