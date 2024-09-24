The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Savoie Capital LLC

Savoie Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.7% of Savoie Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Savoie Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 103,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 738,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $66,720,000 after buying an additional 22,238 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 74,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $92.96 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $169.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

