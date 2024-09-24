The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.81

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 2724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WEGRY shares. Barclays raised shares of The Weir Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Weir Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Weir Group

The Weir Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The Weir Group Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

About The Weir Group

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.