Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 115.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 161,603 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AECOM were worth $26,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AECOM Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $102.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,133.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day moving average is $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
AECOM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -977.78%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on AECOM
AECOM Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
See Also
