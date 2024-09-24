Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 115.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 161,603 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AECOM were worth $26,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $102.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,133.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day moving average is $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -977.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AECOM

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.