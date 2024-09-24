Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $29.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 372,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average is $79.93. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $83.76.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

