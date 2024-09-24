Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,948 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $30,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after buying an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after buying an additional 1,029,727 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after buying an additional 766,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after buying an additional 373,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after buying an additional 343,527 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $127.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.70. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on EOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.89.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

