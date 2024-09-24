Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,352 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $21,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $507.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $484.35 and a 200 day moving average of $498.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.25.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

