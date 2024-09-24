Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 263,295 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,295 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $32,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $174.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $174.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

