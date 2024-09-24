Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 1.2%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.71. 7,442,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 24,966,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
Tilray Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tilray
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.