Time Finance (LON:TIME) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.75

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 56.75 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 56.20 ($0.75), with a volume of 610557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.70).

Time Finance Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.91. The firm has a market cap of £51.99 million, a PE ratio of 1,397.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Insider Transactions at Time Finance

In other news, insider Edward Rimmer bought 22,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £9,667.26 ($12,944.91). Insiders own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

About Time Finance

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Asset Finance and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; secured business loans; and vehicle finance solutions, as well as commercial loans.

