Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 211,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 839% from the average daily volume of 22,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Titan Logix Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.98 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Titan Logix (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Logix had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of C$1.93 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Titan Logix

Titan Logix Company Profile

In other news, Director Grant Reeves purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,240. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems.

