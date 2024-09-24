Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.00

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$27.00 and last traded at C$26.79, with a volume of 209135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.46.

TXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$369.83 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 3.2310606 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

