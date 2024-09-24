Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Shares Up 30.8%

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 30.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 303,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 98,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Torq Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$15.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.74.

Get Torq Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Torq Resources news, Director Michael Kosowan acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,750.00. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Torq Resources

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torq Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torq Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.