Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Director Stephen A. Kaplan Buys 50,000 Shares

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) Director Stephen A. Kaplan acquired 50,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,581.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 58,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $156.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.28). Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 171.57% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 million. Analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.10%.

TSQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 8.7% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 24.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

