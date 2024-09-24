Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Travis Perkins Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TPRKY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.29. 320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.
About Travis Perkins
