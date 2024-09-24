Treynor Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 500.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 23,290 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 69.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 55,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $1,118,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CBRE Group by 1,730.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 394,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,550,000 after buying an additional 372,870 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $121.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.54. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $122.83.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In related news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,019.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $360,534.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

