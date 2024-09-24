Treynor Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,144 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.0% of Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,980,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,674,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,372,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $19,935,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 188.6% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 862,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 563,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.