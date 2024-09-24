Treynor Bancshares Inc. Sells 16,057 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,057 shares during the period. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.