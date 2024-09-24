Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.71. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.